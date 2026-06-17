Beat the heat without an AC: 5 methods that have worked for centuries

Before the inverter became a lifeline, homes in North India had their own tricks. Most of them still work.

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June in North India and the mercury has crossed 44 degrees in several cities this week. Inside most homes, the ceiling fan is running at full speed and doing half the job. Coolers are struggling against the dry heat. Power cuts are back. And for a large number of households where a split AC is either unaffordable or simply not an option - the question is a practical one: how do you actually keep a home cooler without one? The answers, it turns out, have been around for a very long time. In the walls, the floor, the curtain at the window, and the roots of a grass that was cooling Indian rooms long before electricity arrived.

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None of what follows is new. That's precisely the point.

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Paint It White. Not Cream. White

Every summer, your roof absorbs eight to ten hours of direct sunlight. That heat travels downward. By afternoon, a dark or unpainted roof has essentially become a slow cooker for everything underneath it.

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White paint interrupts this at the source. It reflects sunlight rather than absorbing it — a passive process that requires nothing from you after the first coat. The lighter the surface, the less heat crosses into your home. This is why old havelis, government buildings, and hill station bungalows were almost always finished in white or near-white. It wasn't aesthetics. It was sense.

The roof matters most. Walls come second. Even a single coat on the terrace floor makes a difference you'll feel within a day of application.

Hang a Wet Khus Curtain

Khus or vetiver grass has been hanging in Indian doorways and windows for centuries. It works through evaporative cooling: the roots are porous, they hold water well, and when a breeze moves through a wet khus curtain, the evaporating water pulls heat out of the air before it enters the room. The temperature of incoming air can drop by anywhere between five and fifteen degrees Celsius. They work best in hot, dry climates. Once humid monsoon comes the air is too saturated for evaporation to do much, so the curtain needs to stay wet. As a bonus, the roots release a soft earthy fragrance that's been used in Indian perfumery for centuries.

Choose the Right Floor

Walk barefoot on Kota stone on a May afternoon and you'll understand immediately. The fine-grained limestone quarried in Rajasthan stays cool as it absorbs heat slowly through the day and releases it gradually at night, rather than spiking with the temperature outside. Its microscopic pores allow a small but meaningful exchange of air, similar to how a clay pot keeps water cold.

Marble behaves the same way, perhaps more so. Both are dramatically better at staying cool than ceramic tiles, which heat up fast and hold it. If you're renovating, this is the detail worth getting right.

Bring in the Right Plants

Plants cool rooms through transpiration — they draw water from soil and release it as vapour through their leaves, which lowers the temperature of the air around them. The effect is modest per plant, but it is real, and it compounds.

The ones that do this best in Indian homes are not exotic. Aloe vera stores water, releases moisture steadily and needs almost no attention. The snake plant transpires efficiently and releases oxygen at night, making it worth keeping in a bedroom. Peace lily works well in shadier rooms, its broad leaves pushing out more vapour, more cooling. Areca palm is the most effective of the group at humidifying dry air and looks good doing it.

Place them near a window with airflow. A single plant in a closed room is decor. Three or four becomes something more useful.

None of these will replace an AC, but grouped near a window with airflow, they genuinely make a difference.

Keep the sun out before it comes in.

This is the one that most people get backwards. Pulling thick curtains inside a room after sunlight has already entered does very little as the heat is already in. The point is to stop it at the glass.

Heavy cotton curtains in white or off-white, bamboo chiks, or even old-fashioned jute blinds hung on the outside of a west-facing window block direct afternoon sun before it crosses into the room. Thick walls in older homes do the same thing: they absorb heat through the day and release it slowly at night, keeping rooms cooler in the afternoon when temperatures peak.

The old kothi layouts — rooms arranged around a central courtyard, windows positioned for cross-ventilation, walls thick enough to delay heat transfer until nightfall — were solving exactly this problem. The architecture was the air conditioning.

None of these five things costs very much. None of them require power. And unlike most modern solutions, they don't stop working when the grid does.

The heat isn't new. Neither are the answers.