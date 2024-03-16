Beauty & brains: Don’t like being uneasy or uncomfortable in anything that I wear, says Neha Dhupia

IANS

Actress Neha Dhupia agrees that beauty and fashion are very close to her life, but she minces no words when she says that the crucial part of dressing up for her is to not be “uneasy” or “uncomfortable” in anything that she wears.

“Beauty and fashion are very close to my life,” Neha said on the sidelines of LFW x FDCI, where she turned showstopper for the label Chola. The actress added: “I feel that anything that makes you comfortable, makes you feel confident and anything that makes you feel confident is fashionable.”

Neha, who walked the ramp on Day 2 of the fashion extravaganza on March 14, added, "I don't like being uneasy or uncomfortable in anything that I wear. That's the most crucial part of dressing up,” said the actress. Neha strongly believes in sustainable fashion and promoting Indie brands.