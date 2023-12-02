Beauty & brains: Jennifer Lopez says women get sexier as they age

IANS

Jennifer Lopez believes that there are a growing number of onscreen roles for older women in Hollywood, and the singer-actress is keen to continue working for many years to come.

“It has changed a lot, and I think it’s appropriate. As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer. The idea of, ‘There’s nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’ is so ridiculous, it’s the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh.People have realised that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and richer with character. All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain,” she said.

Lopez hasn’t made any retirement plans and she doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon either.

The If You Had My Love hitmaker, who is married to actor Ben Affleck, explained: “I see myself working as long as I want to. I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know.”