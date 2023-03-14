Deepika Padukone picks classic Hollywood look for the gala

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was among the presenters at the Oscars alongside Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, walked the coveted red carpet, as she picked a classic Hollywood look for the event with an all-black attire. The actress took to Instagram and shared her look from the red carpet. She can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder jet-black gown. She rounded up her look with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet and a necklace.

Meanwhile, before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava earned a standing ovation for their electrifying performance on Naatu Naatu, Deepika said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger!” She added, “It’s earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t you’re about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu.” — IANS

Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika

Actress Kangana Ranaut has praised Deepika Padukone and said she stands as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best. “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best,” Kangana wrote on Monday. IANS