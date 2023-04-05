Bhabiji actor Charrul Malik says women's journey on screen has caught people's attention

Female characters on TV have evolved considerably. Stories have become realistic, so are the characters. Media personality-turned-actor Charrul Malik talks about this change.

“Anupama in Anupama and Anita bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai are very progressive. Anupama is close to reality unlike Nagin. That is why Anupama is really close to my heart. It’s about a women’s journey and about women empowerment. It has caught people’s attention,” she says.

Infinite shows such as Anupama, Bhabhi Ji.. have created history and set role models. “Such serials are women-oriented and have created history and are the longest running shows. Bhabhi Ji has completed eight years. Watching these shows you don’t feel that they have become old because there is always something new. I am proud to be a part of Bhabhi Ji…,” she adds.