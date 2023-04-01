 The conservationist in Dia Mirza finds an outlet in cinema too as the actress plans to make films based on real stories : The Tribune India

The conservationist in Dia Mirza finds an outlet in cinema too as the actress plans to make films based on real stories

The conservationist in Dia Mirza finds an outlet in cinema too as the actress plans to make films based on real stories


Sheetal

Actress-producer Dia Mirza likes films based on true stories. Her recent release Bheed may be fictional but one that evokes all the real emotions associated with the pandemic.

A still from Bheed

She says, “The feedback for the film has been amazing. It’s deeply satisfying as an artiste to be a part of cinema that has such a strong and powerful voice.”

As a producer too, Dia is all for making films that relay the truth. “I am inspired by true stories. And in the OTT space, more and more stories are emerging from the real world. That’s something I want to focus on as a producer, something that is set in the natural world, highlights individual achievements in the field of conversation and such issues. Hopefully in coming years I will be able to do so.”

The environmentalist is happy that The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar. “It’s clearly not easy. Firstly, it’s hard to find takers for documentary films and then, of course, to go on and break the glass ceiling the way Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves did. It’s not just about the big Oscar win but standing true to the story that they chose to tell is motivating and inspiring.”

On ageism in Bollywood, Mirza opines, “Gender equality is not a reality in Indian film business. There’s less than 10 per cent representation of women but that’s gradually changing. Women are now engaged in different aspects of filmmaking. But to be able to really get out of the stereotypical mindsets that have been prevalent in the industry, we need much more wider representation of women across all spheres. Having said that, ageism was prevalent and continues to be so even though more women in their 40s are now getting to play incredible parts in cinema. I would not be playing some parts that I am playing today.”

Mirza embraced motherhood in 2021 around the Covid times and in Bheed too, she plays a single mother. She calls it the most exciting and magical experience of her life. “I have always been extremely maternal. But being a mother of two children every day and every moment is a cellular shift as an individual. I feel more awake and alive to every moment. But that also makes you more awake about horrors of the world.” Exploring nature in India through her travel diaries, ask her what’s on her travel list next and pat comes the reply, “I wish to visit Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir. It’s a forest that you can explore on foot.”

Dedicating the film to all the children, the artiste says, “The script moved me emotionally. I was crying in the opening credit sequence itself. It is interesting the way the story unfolds and the characters are written. Also, to get an opportunity to play a flawed character of someone, who is privileged! It’s a story of a single mother, who is empowered yet vulnerable and helpless in the given circumstances. And how in the moment of reckoning, she is driven by her selfish needs to get to her child. This made the role unique.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

8
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

9
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands