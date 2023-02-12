'Bechara Aamir,' says Kangana Ranaut

ANI

Kangana Ranaut called Aamir Khan Bechara as the latter forgot to mention her name at the book launch event of journalist Shobhaa De. When asked about the actors who could play Shobhaa on-screen to perfection, Aamir took the names of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The 3 Idiots actor said these names were ‘at the top of his head’. Taking a cue from his words, Shobhaa dropped the name of Kangana saying, “You forgot one name, Kangana.” Approving the choice, Aamir said, “She is a strong actor. Versatile is the word for her. She does comedy well, drama well...” Though Aamir praised Kangana, the Queen actor did not let this opportunity go without criticising Aamir.

In a series of tweets, Kangana put a scathing attack on the Dangal actor. Re-sharing the Aamir-Shobhaa De video on her feed, Kangana wrote, “Bechara Aamir Khan ... ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award-winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one ... Thank you @DeShobhaaji I would love to play you...”

In another tweet, Kangana posted, “Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system.... Wish you the best for your new book maam...”

This is not the first time Kangana has criticized Aamir. She had once mentioned that superstars like Aamir Khan don’t appreciate her work.