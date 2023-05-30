Before Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. was in talks for another Marvel film

Robert Downey Jr., who is synonymous with the MCU’s Iron Man, was not always going to play the billionaire philanthropist and was in talks to play a different character.
“I remember you had all met with (Downey) already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project,” director Jon Favreau said in a conversation with Marvel boss Kevin Feige. “I think he had come through on maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sort of knew who he was.” Favreau and Feige sat down for a retrospective look at the film that started the MCU 15 years ago. Victor Von Doom was ultimately portrayed by Julian McMahon in the 2005 film.
