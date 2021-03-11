Fauda director Rotem Shamir set to make Indian film debut with Garud

Filmmakers Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale had recently announced their ambitious project Garud, which will be mounted on a large scale to present the heartening story inspired by the true events of the Afghan rescue crisis. Now we hear that the makers have signed international director Rotem Shamir for the film. Rotem is known for globally acclaimed projects such as Fauda, Hit and Run, and Hostages, among others. Garud will mark his Indian Film debut. — TMS