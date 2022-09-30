Actress Madhuri Dixit talks about shooting experience of Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit will next be seen in Maja Ma, which will release on Prime Video on October 6. Talking about all the masti behind the scenes, Madhuri says, “There are so many memories of the fun times we spent behind the scenes and while working on the film. This one time, I just couldn’t keep a straight face because of Gajraj ji’s dialogue delivery. It was a serious scene and Gajraj ji had some hilarious lines, and everyone is aware of his signature style. It is so tough to keep a straight face when you are shooting with him. I was scared that I would start laughing, so I started humming sad songs in my mind!”

She adds, “There were times when we had breaks in between shots and we loved dancing, rehearsing, and playing games with each other.” — TMS