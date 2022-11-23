Prime Video announces a spectacular return to Middle-Earth with X-Ray's The Making of The Rings of Power

Prime Video’s record-breaking global hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has announced The Making of The Rings of Power, a special look at previously unreleased behind the scenes content from season one’s eight episodes.

It is now available exclusively on X-Ray, via a full-screen experience that can be launched anytime while watching the series. Viewers can also access the X-Ray episodes by scrolling to the Bonus Content section on the series’ main page on Prime Video.

The content invites audiences to take a closer look at season one’s production, allowing fans to discover how the series meticulously brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth to life in all its splendour. It showcases behind the scenes footage, and interviews with the cast, show-runners, executive producers, directors and production team.

It gives fans a sneak peek into the creation of the unique realms that make up Middle-Earth, including Númenor and Khazad-dûm.