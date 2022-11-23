Prime Video announces a spectacular return to Middle-Earth with X-Ray's The Making of The Rings of Power

Prime Video’s record-breaking global hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has announced The Making of The Rings of Power, a special look at previously unreleased behind the scenes content from season one’s eight episodes.
It is now available exclusively on X-Ray, via a full-screen experience that can be launched anytime while watching the series. Viewers can also access the X-Ray episodes by scrolling to the Bonus Content section on the series’ main page on Prime Video.
The content invites audiences to take a closer look at season one’s production, allowing fans to discover how the series meticulously brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth to life in all its splendour. It showcases behind the scenes footage, and interviews with the cast, show-runners, executive producers, directors and production team.
It gives fans a sneak peek into the creation of the unique realms that make up Middle-Earth, including Númenor and Khazad-dûm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today
A pre-medical session to gain preliminary information as wel...
Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother
Accused Keshav has been arrested