Being a breadwinner means more responsibility, says Sneha Jain

Showbiz can boast about some of the most successful people, but there is always a great deal of struggle behind each such story. Actress Sneha Jain, who hails from Gujarat, has come a long way too. From facing financial struggles to living on the streets, she has done it all.
Sneha also faced a long struggle in the industry as an actor. She said, “I have faced too many rejections. There were multiple situations where I wanted to give up. My family told me to get a job to make ends meet. You need to have money for travel and make-up, and there is a different requirement of clothes for every audition.”
Sneha has experienced a lot and believes money plays an important part in our lives. “Being a breadwinner means more responsibility, and you need to make compromises. Since my childhood, I have seen a lot, so you become quite mature and learn to take responsibility in life,” she added.
