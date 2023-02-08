Nancy Thakkar is currently seen in recently released short film Pill Hai Ke Maanta Nahin. She talks about her journey so far

Tell us about Pill Hai Ke Maanta Nahin
For a short film, this is quite a good outcome. This 30-minute film delivers a message in an entertaining way. Actor Aarya Babbar has done a great job as a debutant director.
How did your journey begin?
I am from Meerut, but brought up in Mumbai. I got in touch with lots of models while pursuing fashion designing and started giving auditions. One day, I casually gave an audition and got selected for a leading tea brand commercial. That’s how it started.
How challenging is it to work in a commercial?
It’s extremely challenging to convey the message of a brand in 10-15 seconds. It’s all about your spontaneous expressions.
How did you train yourself in acting?
I have been a part of Ila Arun’s theatre group and also acted with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. For me, this has been a great learning experience.
What kept you away from television?
Nothing! I have always been attracted towards good work. If I get a good chance, I will give it a try.
You also do live dance performances. Tell us something about that…
I love dancing and my specialization is contemporary as well as Bollywood style. I have made my own troupe and there are 12 dancers with me. I keep learning new styles from time to time.
Whom do you look up to when it comes to dancing?
Expression-wise, it has to be Madhuri Dixit. Classically Gopi Kisen ji and for movements it’s Shakira.
What’s your focus now as an actor?
I am open to web content, which has a great reach in the industry.
How do you de-stress yourself?
I try to go on a solo trip. Being alone helps me de-stress.
Who all inspire you?
In my personal life, it will always be my mother. Professionally, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Taapsee Pannu.
What’s next for you?
I have one film with director Dhruva Harsh in which I am playing the role of a doctor. And, also a film with Rashmi Sharma titled Phir Se Shaadi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...