Prateik Chaudhary opens up on his show Sindoor Ki Keemat

Prateik Chaudhary, who plays Ashwin Awasthi in show Sindoor Ki Keemat on Dangal TV, says his character is similar to how he is in real life.

“Both of us have the same caring and loving nature. We both are very positive and protective about his family too,” he says.

Prateik gels well with everyone on the sets. “It’s not just the actors but those working behind the scenes as well, that is the production team, the direction team, spot dadas, light dadas…We are like family and I also consider it my second home. It’s been a year now that we spend more than 14 hours a day daily,” he adds.

The actor is very passionate about his work and loves being a part of this industry. “I guess my hard work, dedication and consistency has together been the landmark in my journey. The best thing about showbiz is that we get so much love, support and recognition from everyone that we rarely get from any other industry. There is so much that this place has taught me. It has made me patient and mature. The time I have spent here has made me stronger, those rejections made me work harder every time,” he says.