Being choosy: Anne Hathaway is ‘pickier’ about her roles now

Actress Anne Hathaway has become ‘pickier’ when it comes to work since she had children. Mother to Jonathan, six, and two-year-old Jack with her husband Adam Shulman, the 39-year-old actress explains that any project she is asked to take on has to be good enough for her to justify spending time away from her children, as well as worthwhile for her audience.

“The kids’ thing has made me a bit pickier because something has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they’re so precious to me and they’re the most sacred part of my life by a long shot,” she said.

“So, when I do accept something it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time I’ve spent away from them. I’ve always felt a responsibility for the audience who are going to see the project; I take it very seriously.”— IANS