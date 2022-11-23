Being different

Bhumi Pednekar is slowly but surely making a name in Bollywood. To be seen in a comic thriller Govinda Naam Mera next, Bhumi says, “I’m actually thrilled that film-makers feel I can pull off any role that they offer to me. That is the biggest validation for my work and skill as an artiste. My character in Govinda Naam Mera is different as well.”

She adds, “I hate to be put into a mould and constantly look to challenge the status quo. I’m delighted that audiences are loving my character in the trailer.”

Bhumi will also be seen in the films Afwaah, Bheed, Lady Killer and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. — TMS