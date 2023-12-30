Being different: Kusha Kapila says she has mostly essayed extremely urban characters

IANS

Actress Kusha Kapila, who plays Chhaya in the coming-of-age drama series Dehati Ladke, shared how she has mostly essayed extremely urban characters. In this show, she has played a professor unlike her previous roles.

She shared: “Chhaya is a liberal and progressive woman, who is an assistant professor at Rajat’s university. She finds love in Rajat’s mentor, Prashant. Chhaya has a mind of her own; she is a strong-headed yet amicable person, and people find it easy to open up to her. Besides being progressive, she is also unafraid to make mistakes in life.”