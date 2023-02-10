Pranitaa Pandit says no to repetitive work

Actress Pranitaa Pandit says while there is a lot of fresh content today, the world of entertainment is such that you are often offered similar roles. Being on the lookout for good work on TV, she often turns down similar roles. She explains, “It has been quite some time since I have explored and done any daily soap. So, it has been a conscious decision because I really want to explore and am looking for some really good work. But yeah, a lot of repetitive work still comes my way, which I refuse.”

Pandit believes that’s not where she sees herself in the next 10 years. “OTT platforms have given us a lot of opportunity, which I’m really grateful for,” she adds. Meanwhile, the actress says that she makes sure to balance her work life and family life, as well as fitness regimen.