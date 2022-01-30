I always have to prove myself, says Hollywood actress Halle Berry

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is one of the best-known and highest-paid stars in Hollywood, but she still feels like she needs to keep proving herself. In a clip from Screen Queens Rising, the actress said: “I feel like I’m someone who is always asked to prove themselves, over and over and over and over again. I always have to prove myself.” Berry, 55, believes she has faced constant obstacles during her time in the movie business. The acclaimed actress said: “The fight has been consistent. Obstacle after obstacle, fight every single day.”

— IANS