Surbhi Chandna posts a funny video on social media

Surbhi Chandna has been a part of TV shows like Naagin, DilBoley Oberoi, and Sanjivani. Currently, she is seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. She was also featured in music videos such as Bepanah Pyaar, Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar and Bepanah Ishq. But now the actress is ready to showcase her singing talent, as she posted a funny video of herself.
In the video, the actress is seen miming the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani to a statue. As soon as she shared the video, her fans couldn’t stop gushing over it. “That’s a great way to express your love for my singing sir. Ab bolo SC kya gaati ho,” her post read.
The actress made her acting debut in 2008 with a cameo in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She got a big break with the show Qubool Hai, where she played the character named Haya.
Later, she appeared in Ishqbaaz, opposite Nakuul Mehta, portraying the lead character of Anika.
