Ben Affleck bumps his luxury car after chatting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Hollywood star Ben Affleck bumped his luxury Mercedes-Benz into a car on a recent outing. He was involved in the accident after he was caught on camera chatting with his former wife Jennifer Garner. The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor was spotted out and about in Santa Monica, California.

In pictures making the rounds online, it can be seen that he accidentally banged his Mercedes-Benz into a white car, which was parked behind his luxury vehicle. Shortly before the incident, Affleck was spotted having a sweet interaction with Jennifer.