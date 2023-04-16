Ben Affleck calls out Matt Damon for never paying bills, cleaning up when they're roomies

Actor Ben Affleck has called his actor friend Matt Damon a terrible roommate, who didn’t wash up or pay bills.

Growing up together in Massachusetts, they were classmates at drama school before eventually moving to Los Angeles and sharing a house, but Affleck has said that his friend wasn’t easy to live with as he often forgot to clean up and “never paid a bill to this day”.

Matt Damon

“We were teenagers and we wanted to go up to New York to audition, we lived in Boston, we wanted to help each other,” Ben explained during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The Argo star said he had to explain to his pal that he needed to pay bills because the “utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity.” When asked if Matt was a good or bad housemate, Affleck replied, “Matt’s a beautiful guy. He’s my best friend. I would not suggest living with him because he has an ability to block things out. I think that’s why he’s such a great actor. He can just focus. One of the things he blocks out is the idea when you finish with something that it has to be washed or thrown away.” —IANS