Best of the best: After ‘Bachchanalia’, memorabilia of Bollywood’s top female icons to be auctioned

After the recently concluded ‘Bachchanalia’, where Amitabh Bachchan memorabilia went under the hammer, the auction house DeRivaz & Ives has announced a similar tribute to ‘feminine icons’ of Indian cinema.
Vintage souvenirs of Bollywood actresses that will also celebrate a saga of beauty and their acting prowess will be auctioned in Mumbai.
The auction will celebrate actresses like Nadia, Jayashree, Devika Rani, Noor Jahan, Suraiya, Nargis, Geeta Bali, Bina Rai, Madhubala, Madhabi Mukherjee, Mala Sinha, Suchitra Sen, Shashikala, Sharmila Tagore, Meena Kumari, Jaya Bhaduri, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and many more.
Titled ‘Feminine Icons of Indian Cinema’, the auction will be held on November 23-25, and a variety of iconic photographs, film posters, lobby cards and other original artworks will be on offer for film buffs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...
Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life in coma, family faces harrowing journey with uncertainty and huge medical bills
Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh
Polls in neighbouring country in January
When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia
75 years of first war fought at such high altitude