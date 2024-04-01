Best one yet!

IANS

Sonu Sood is all geared up for his upcoming film Fateh, which he described as ‘an action that will raise the bars.’ The actor, who is making his directorial debut with Fateh, promised that he will deliver the best with the film. He added that the movie has been one of the most fulfilling experiences ever as an actor and director for him.

Sonu shared two monochrome stills from the film and wrote, “I have been doing films since so many years. Was fortunate enough to work with the best. But always felt like creating an action franchise which we will all be proud of. An action that will raise the bars. Fateh has been one of the most fulfilling experience ever as an actor and director. Hoping to deliver the best ever. Be ready.”

Fateh is about a former gangster hired to guard a young woman and stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Vijay Raaz.