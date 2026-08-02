Bestie goals: The iconic friendships we want to manifest this Friendship Day

Every friendship comes with its own quirks and imperfections, the bonds that truly matter are the ones where people celebrate our joys, stand by us through challenges and make ordinary moments unforgettable.

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This Friendship Day, we celebrate the iconic friendships we’d love to manifest in our own lives…

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Pooh sticks, anyone? (Winnie the Pooh)

The Hundred Acre Wood is home to one of literature's gentlest friend groups. Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, Christopher Robin and the rest of the gang remind us that friendship isn't about changing someone—it is about accepting them exactly as they are. “A friend is someone who helps you up when you’re down, and if they can’t, they lay down beside you and listen,” demonstrates this story and we believe in their world built on love, empathy and simple joys.

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Science meets soul: Penny & Sheldon (The Big Bang Theory)

A theoretical physicist at Caltech and an aspiring actress from Nebraska couldn't seem more different, yet Sheldon Cooper and Penny develop one of television's most heart-warming friendships. Sheldon is guided by logic, precision and routine, whereas Penny leads with warmth, practicality and emotional insight. From Sheldon's famous three knocks followed by “Penny, Penny, Penny” to Penny singing “Soft Kitty” when he is sick, their bond proves that friendships don't need similarities—they need patience, understanding and acceptance.

When friends are your chosen family (Friends)

Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross gave an entire generation very unrealistic friendship goals. We love high-maintenance Monica, fashionista Rachel, delightfully quirky Phoebe, hopeless romantic Ross, sarcastic Chandler and lovable goofball Joey. Through life’s highs and lows— finding love, career changes, weddings and countless cups of coffee at Central Perk, they prove that even the most different personalities can become the perfect unit!

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Bhai’s biggest support: Munna Bhai & Circuit (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.)

Circuit is the ultimate hype man everyone wishes they had. His loyalty towards Munna Bhai is unmatched—he follows every instruction with complete faith, whether Munna needs a fridge in his hostel room or a ‘dead body’ for his anatomy study, Circuit arranges for everything, no questions asked. Few friendships capture unconditional devotion and blind trust quite like this iconic duo.

5 ‘You’re my guidepost for everything’ (Gilmore Girls)

Few friendships capture unconditional support like the bond between Lorelai and Rory. ‘You’re my guidepost for everything,’ says Rory. Lorelai and Rory redefine the mother-daughter relationship, creating a bond that feels more like a friendship—rooted in trust, love and shared dreams. Lorelai also finds a steady companion in Sookie, whose belief in Lorelai's ambitions matches her own passion. Rory finds that friend in Lane. Despite different ambitions, relationships and life paths, Rory and Lane remain each other's safe space. Whether it is opening a dream business or navigating life's twists, their friendships show that friends help each other grow.

‘The friendships never go out of style’ (Sex and the City)

“They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style,” says Carrie Bradshaw. Her friendship with Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha proves the same! Carrie is the dreamer, Miranda the practical realist, Charlotte the eternal romantic and Samantha the fearless free spirit. Together, they show that friendship isn't about agreeing on every choice; it's about standing by each other through every choice and loving every version of your friends over the years.

‘Books and friends should be few and good’ (Don Quixote)

Books and friends should be few and good…goes the saying. Among those few friendships worth celebrating, Don Quixote and Sancho Panza’s timeless bond certainly deserves a place among the most cherished. One is an idealist chasing impossible adventures, while the other is grounded and practical. Together, they prove that great friendships don't erase differences—they make space for them. Sometimes the best friend is the one who encourages your dreams while gently keeping you grounded.

‘Home is wherever you are, buddy’ (Supergirl)

Kara and Krypto share a friendship built on unconditional devotion. Whether battling villains alongside Supergirl or simply being a source of comfort, this Superdog proves that the best companions are the ones who stay, no matter what and without needing anything in return. For Kara, Krypto is more than a steady companion; he is a reminder that home isn't always a place—it can be the person (or furry friend) who makes you feel safe, understood and loved.