Besties Arjit and Sriti paired opposite each other in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a love story — Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta, played by Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by Arjit Taneja.

The show is about what happens when a bright-eyed, romantic Marathi mulgi crosses paths with a dashing Punjabi munda, who doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage because he thinks all women are gold-diggers.

Sriti and Arjit, having worked together in Kumkum Bhagya, are close friends in real life.

Arjit said, “I am excited to commence this journey, working and reuniting with Sriti after almost seven years for a fiction show feels amazing. We became great friends after working together in Kumkum Bhagya, and now, we’re back with Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, this time paired opposite each other.”

Sriti said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. I have been part of the Zee Kutumb for the longest time, and it truly feels like a homecoming. It’s a beautiful story that explores the complexities of love, and being paired opposite Arjit is definitely going to be a delightful experience as we are very close friends. He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time working with each other, as he is my critic, as well as my confidant.”

Produced by Mukta Dhond, Sriti and Arjit’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has several layers, as well as many interesting twists in the storyline.