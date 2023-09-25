Beyonce gets a surprise visit from Megan Thee Stallion on stage at Houston concert

IANS

Grammy-winning singer Beyonce received a surprise in her hometown, Houston, as she was joined on stage by rapper Megan Thee Stallion during a concert, a part of her ongoing Renaissance Tour.

Beyonce

Beyoncé, 42, brought her Renaissance World Tour to Houston on September 23 evening and Megan Thee Stallion, who also hails from Texas city, came out on stage as a special guest. Fans captured footage of the surprise appearance, in which the two performed their collaboration Savage (remix). “I love you, Queen,” Beyoncé told Megan in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). In response, the rapper stated, “I love you, Beyoncé.”

The Houston concert marked the first time the Break My Soul singer and Megan, 28, performed the 2020 hit live together. The rapper had previously attended the Renaissance Tour as a part of the crowd, where she was spotted next to Beyonce’s husband JAY-Z at the Paris show in late May. Back in September 22, the Body rapper dropped out of the line-up at New York City’s Global Citizen Festival when Beyoncé (also called Queen Bey) invited her to take the stage the same day at her Houston show.

Megan Thee Stallion (whose real name is Megan Pete) first released Savage on her Suga EP in March 2020. After the song went viral on TikTok, Beyoncé hopped on a remix of it in late April of that year. The collaboration propelled the song to even more success, reaching number one on the Hot 100 and scoring the duo best rap song and best rap performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.