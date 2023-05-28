Beyonce halts Paris gig to pay a tribute to Tina Turner

IANS

Singer-songwriter Beyonce paused her show in Paris to pay a tribute to music legend Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday aged 83. The 41-year-old former Destiny’s Child singer is on her Renaissance World Tour and was on stage at the Stade de France stadium in the north of Paris.

Speaking to the audience, Beyonce asked fans to help her pay tribute to Tina, saying: “I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed to have witnessed her brilliance.” Quickly turning attention back to herself, she went on: “And I feel also very blessed to be here to perform once again in Paris after so many years. Thank you for your loyalty.” She also paid tribute to Tina on her website, writing: “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.”