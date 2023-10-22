 Beyonce, Jay-Z enjoy dinner date in Los Angeles : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Beyonce, Jay-Z enjoy dinner date in Los Angeles

Beyonce, Jay-Z enjoy dinner date in Los Angeles

Beyonce, Jay-Z enjoy dinner date in Los Angeles

Beyonce



ANI

The power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z dined at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday. “They seemed very happy and were having a great time together,” an onlooker said.

Beyonce made a splash last week while attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Jay-Z

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift wrote in a heartfelt Instagram caption alongside a boomerang video that showed her and Beyonce inside the movie theatre.

Beyonce, who recently completed her Renaissance World Tour, will also release her own concert video, Renaissance: A Video by Beyonce, on December 1.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has been busy promoting his own upcoming new music, which he announced in August with a comeback to Instagram.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

2
Punjab

Punjab government cancels 39 illegally clubbed bus permits

3
India

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

4
Punjab

Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits

5
World Cup 2023

Without Hardik Pandya, it's starting all over again for dominant India against an ambitious New Zealand in Dharamsala

6
India

US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys

7
Health

Study reveals why some men don’t produce enough sperm

8
Punjab

Delay in visa processing expected due to lesser Canadian staff, say Punjab consultants

9
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

10
World

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, says lost mother and wife to politics

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid

Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid

50 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza overni...

Rain may play spoilsport as India, NZ clash in Dharamsala

Rain may play spoilsport as India, New Zealand clash in Dharamsala

Dharamsala stadium has a state-of-the-art drainage system

2 injured as training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Pune; 2nd incident in 4 days

2 injured as trainer aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Pune; 2nd incident in 4 days

Aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka...

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley, no casualty

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal's Kathmandu, triggers landslides; no casualty

Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world

Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons

Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons

The accused posed as representatives of US companies and sol...


Cities

View All

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

SGPC poll's electoral roll revision begins

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

SGPC poll: Open for tie-up with like-minded parties, says SAD (A)

Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Highest electric vehicle adoption in Chandigarh, still no charge in stations

PGI body approves 31 posts of Assistant Professor

Shift battery units outside PGI buildings in 3 months: Report

3 of Sukha Dunneke gang in police net, arms ammo seized

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi extends EV policy till December 31

Delhi L-G launches project to turn Gole Market into museum

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Accused alleges 3rd degree torture, High Court seeks ED stand on arrest

Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Jalandhar: Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Gangster lands in police dragnet

Pvt bus operators seek govt help

No direct recruitment of Inspectors: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Dengue spreads tentacles, 6 suspected deaths, 564 confirmed cases

Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Police pay homage to martyrs in Patiala

Doon School, MNSS Rai pupils win laurels in IPSC Athletics Meet

48 cases resolved at Lok Adalat

Tech Utsav comes to an end