Beyonce, Jay-Z enjoy dinner date in Los Angeles

ANI

The power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z dined at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday. “They seemed very happy and were having a great time together,” an onlooker said.

Beyonce made a splash last week while attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift wrote in a heartfelt Instagram caption alongside a boomerang video that showed her and Beyonce inside the movie theatre.

Beyonce, who recently completed her Renaissance World Tour, will also release her own concert video, Renaissance: A Video by Beyonce, on December 1.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has been busy promoting his own upcoming new music, which he announced in August with a comeback to Instagram.