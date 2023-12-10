Beyonce thanks fans

ANI

Beyonce is on cloud nine after the success of her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce and has expressed her gratitude to fans for showering love on her recent project. The pop superstar took to Instagram to thank her fans and wrote about the success of the film.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is presently number one at the box-office. She thanked her followers, known as the BeyHive, and everyone associated with the film that chronicles her renowned Renaissance World Tour in the description of a reel, featuring videos from the Los Angeles and London premieres, as well as supporters at the cinema.

