Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with spy thriller Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is all set to spread her wings further and make her big Hollywood debut. Alia Bhatt will be seen in Netflix’s spy thriller movie, Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The news was shared on the official Instagram handle of Netflix India on Tuesday.
The caption read, “Starting our day by announcing that @aliaabhatt is going to be starring in Heart of Stone, an international spy thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan.” — TMS
