Beyond Fouls & Free Kicks: FIFA World Cup 2026’s biggest talking points

2026: FIFA World Cup… the world's biggest sporting spectacle began as a tournament of dreams—of underdogs daring to dream big, of legends chasing one last moment of glory and of nations hoping to etch their names into football history. But as the weeks unfolded, those dreams transformed into a rollercoaster of emotions: stunning upsets, surprise winners and breathtaking comebacks.

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What followed was a World Cup that lived far beyond the 90 minutes—fan frenzies that swept across continents, viral moments that took over social media, celebrations that became cultural phenomena and heartbreaks that brought tears to millions. From the roar of the crowds to the silence after the final whistle, FIFA 2026 delivered at every turn.

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As footballing giants Spain and Argentina prepare to battle for football's ultimate crown, here's a look back at the unforgettable moments that defined this tournament.

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#1 The 48-team experiment

A bigger World Cup brought bigger stories. The expanded 48-team format meant more debutants, more underdog victories and more football than ever before. Critics questioned the format before the tournament, but the sensational runs of teams like Cabo Verde, Morocco and Norway ensured there was rarely a dull day.

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#2 The Ro heard around the world

If there is one takeaway from FIFA 2026, it's got to be Norway fans' infectious "Ro". The unique Viking-inspired rowing chant spilled out of stadiums into the Norwegian Parliament, city streets and even luggage belt at airport, with everyone wanting to be part of the phenomenon. The bitter-sweet moment came when the team returned home to a heroes' welcome hosted by King Harald V, while Crown Prince Haakon joined thousands of fans outside the Royal Palace in leading the iconic "Ro" chant.

# 3 GOAT & the mini GOAT: Photo that started a million theories

A photograph from a 2007 charity calendar suddenly became one of football's most talked-about images nearly two decades later. A 20-year-old Lionel Messi, then a rising Barcelona star, was photographed bathing a baby as part of a charity project organised by FC Barcelona, Diario Sport and UNICEF. That baby? None other than Lamine Yamal, Spain's teenage sensation and Messi's successor as one of football's brightest stars. Now as the two eventually find themselves on opposite sides of the World Cup final, the Internet went into overdrive. Fans joked that football's script had been written years ago, while conspiracy theories exploded online—some even questioning whether FIFA had been orchestrating storylines for decades

# 4 The red card storm

FIFA referees have always been under the scrutiny but at the 2026 World Cup, the controversy wasn't just about a decision being made—it was about one being reversed. The biggest storm came when the United States, one of the host nations, had a red card rescinded just before their quarter-final clash against Belgium. The decision triggered a wave of reactions, especially after US President Donald Trump claimed he had spoken with FIFA president Gianni Infantino about the matter, adding another layer of conflict of interest to an already heated debate. But football has a way of answering on the pitch. Belgium's players responded with their own statement. Their post-match celebration, seen by many as a playful dig at Donald Trump’s unique dance moves, quickly became one of the tournament's most talked-about moments.

# 5 Football’s Viking sage

If one player showed up in everyone’s feed, it’s Erling Haaland, even Diljit Dosanjh’s... The gentle giant ignited interest not just for his prowess on field but every single thing – what he eats to how he sleeps. Our takeaway, “You also need to enjoy the moment... As we play in the World Cup we just have to enjoy it because nothing lasts forever, and we have to just enjoy while we're here,” spoke the Viking sage, and we pay heed! Did you know, he’s making a Hollywood debut coming Christmas, voicing a Viking in Harald Zwart’s (The Karate Kid) Viking ViQueens!

#6 FIFA of farewells

FIFA of farewells… This World Cup wasn't just about goals and glory—it marked the end of an unforgettable generation. Fans bid emotional goodbyes to legends including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Luka Modrić, Manuel Neuer, Guillermo Ochoa and more. While Ronaldo and Neymar's tearful exits broke hearts, the tournament also served as a poignant reminder that football's golden era is giving way to a new fleet of stars.

#7 England's singing army

No World Cup is complete without its soundtrack, and England fans ensured FIFA 2026 had one of its loudest. From the stands to the streets, the travelling supporters turned every venue into a sea of songs, with familiar favourites like "Three Lions (It's Coming Home)," "Wonderwall" and "Hey Jude". The celebrations came at a cost—even to the players' voices. Harry Kane arrived for interviews with a noticeably hoarse voice, joking about the toll the celebrations had taken. The England striker, usually calm and composed, sounded more like a fan who had spent 90 minutes shouting from the stands rather than a Captain who had just led his team on football's biggest stage.

# 8 Cabo Verde's fairytale run

One of the tournament's biggest feel-good stories belonged to Cabo Verde. The island nation stunned the footballing world with a fearless campaign, reaching the Round of 16 and pushing defending champions Argentina to the limit in a thrilling 3–2 contest. Standing tall throughout the dream run was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, whose remarkable reflex saves, leadership and resilience made him one of the most inspiring figures of the tournament.

#9 France’s brotherhood: more than a team

Beyond the goals, tactics and individual brilliance, one of France’s biggest strengths at FIFA 2026 was their extraordinary team spirit. The squad carried an atmosphere of genuine camaraderie, with players constantly celebrating each other’s successes, lifting up teammates after setbacks. From veterans guiding younger stars to substitutes making their impact felt with the same passion as starters, France looked less like a collection of superstars and more like a united family chasing one dream.

# 10 Argentina’s last 20-minute miracle

First with Egypt, then with England, just when it looked like Argentina’s World Cup dream was slipping away, the champions found what they do best—believe until the very last second. Trailing with just few minutes remaining, they transformed the final stretch into a masterclass in pressure, resilience and never-say-die football. Every attack carried danger, every touch felt like it could change history. The comeback was not just about goals—it was about mentality. The same fighting spirit that had defined Argentina’s golden generation returned when they needed it most.

And then there were the scenes no scoreboard could capture. The sight of Scottish fans marching in kilts, bagpipes echoing through the Miami, turning the World Cup into a celebration of culture and colour. Their legendary passion spilled far beyond the stands—with reports of fans enjoying the tournament atmosphere so much that Boston bars went dry. Then came the heartbreak of Egyptian supporters in tears after their dramatic exit, a reminder that football's greatest beauty lies in its ability to create both unforgettable joy and unbearable pain.