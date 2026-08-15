Beyond posts & patriotic songs on Independence Day: Celebs share what freedom means to them

As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, celebrities from the entertainment industry share their thoughts on patriotism, freedom and the responsibility that comes with it.

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From remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters to reflecting on what independence means in their personal lives, they share their heartfelt perspectives on the spirit of a free India.

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Giving back to society: Raavee Gupta Advertisement

Patriotism shouldn’t be limited to flags, posts or patriotic songs. True love for our country is reflected in how we live every day, by respecting the law, caring for others, protecting the environment and giving back to society. Mahatma Gandhi’s belief in non-violence continues to inspire me. This Independence Day, let’s remember the sacrifices behind our freedom and do our bit to make India better. Jai Hind.

Kind & respectful: Neha Harsora Advertisement

Patriotism is not just about social media posts or patriotic songs; it is about our actions every day. Being responsible, kind and respectful is also a way of serving our country. Bhagat Singh’s courage and conviction have always inspired me. This Independence Day, let’s value our freedom and celebrate it through our actions. Jai Hind.

Freedom from regression: Gulfam Khan Hussain

Freedom is something we often take for granted. As we celebrate Independence Day, I feel we must also strive for freedom from regression, oppression and injustice. Painting gives me a deep sense of freedom, and throughout my life, I have believed in choosing my own path. I hope India never loses its freedom of speech, cultural beauty and spirit of unity. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam continues to inspire me with his vision and values. To the youth, I would say, choose courage, unity and virtue. Vande Mataram.

Of rights & courage: Roma Navani

Freedom is not just about having rights; it is also about having the courage to be authentic and the responsibility to use that freedom wisely. As an artiste, I feel most independent when I can explore different emotions and perspectives through my work. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam inspires me with his vision and belief in young minds. I hope we always preserve India’s unity in diversity and use our freedom to build, uplift and make a positive difference.

Responsibility & self-discipline: Aadesh Chaudhary

Freedom is not just about having the right to choose but also having the courage to stand by those choices and use them responsibly. The words of Mahatma Gandhi, who believed that true freedom begins with self-discipline and responsibility, continue to inspire me. As we celebrate Independence Day, I feel grateful for the freedom to dream, to express myself and to build my own path, while remembering the sacrifices that made this freedom possible.

Confidence to dream: Kanwar Dhillon

Independence Day always reminds me that the freedom we enjoy today came with immense sacrifice and courage. For me, freedom means having the confidence to dream, the courage to choose my own path and the responsibility to respect the freedom of those around me. The journey and determination of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inspired me deeply because he showed us the importance of unity, strength and putting the nation above oneself. As an artiste, I feel fortunate to have the freedom to express myself through my work, and as a citizen, I believe it is our responsibility to use that freedom wisely and contribute towards a better India.

Privilege vs responsibility: Ujjawal Sharma

August 15 is more than just a holiday or a day for patriotic posts. Patriotism becomes meaningful when it reflects in how we live, treat others and contribute to society. Independence is both a privilege and a responsibility, and we must remember the sacrifices behind it. Chandrashekhar Azad inspires me with his courage, conviction and fearlessness. His journey reminds us to stand by what we believe in, even during difficult times.