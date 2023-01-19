Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai artistes join forces with Mumbai Traffic Police for Road Safety Week

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai stars Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava were a part of the Road Safety Week campaign in Mumbai. Together with Mumbai Traffic Police, they raised awareness on road safety measures and rules. Vidisha aka Anita bhabhi says, “Kudos to the Mumbai Traffic Police for their consistent efforts on educating and sensitising commuters on road safety. Let us all do our bit to make our roads safer for everyone.”

Shubhangi added, “I am delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety. Understanding and following traffic rules are imperative to avoid endangering your life and others’ lives. My fans can click on andtvroadsafety.zee5.com and send my safety message videos to their loved ones.”