Bhagya Lakshmi completes 500 episodes

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti aka #RishMi have become household names. And now the actors are grateful to their fans, as the show has completed 500 episodes. Aishwarya mentioned, “This is definitely an overwhelming feeling for us. It absolutely doesn’t feel like we’ve completed 500 episodes. The whole cast of the show is so good and close to each other that sometimes we forget we are not a real family. Since the start, Lakshmi’s journey has been amazing, I don’t think I have ever played a character like this. I feel Lakshmi brings out the best in me. We are looking forward to achieving many more milestones ahead.”

Rohit added, “I can’t believe we have completed 500 episodes already, it feels like we all met just a couple of days back. We all are like family on the sets and are always up to some mischief. It is difficult to find such bonds nowadays. We thank the audience for supporting us.”