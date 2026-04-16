Bhajan clubbing goes mainstream

Bhajan clubbing—the emerging fusion of devotional chanting and concert-style production—is gaining traction as a new cultural trend . What once belonged to temple courtyards, family satsangs and community jagrans is now being reimagined through stage lighting, curated sound design and large-scale live audiences that behave like festival crowds. The result is a new kind of night out: immersive, participatory and emotionally charged, where spirituality and spectacle coexist in the same space.

Advertisement

This shift was symbolically visible at the Vantara celebration for Anant Ambani’s birthday. At first glance, it appeared to be another high-profile gathering defined by scale, celebrity presence and careful orchestration. Instead of DJs or commercial music acts, the night unfolded through bhajans—performed live and collectively experienced. Guests joined in, clapped, sang and moved with the rhythm. The gathering blurred the line between performance and participation.

Advertisement

From temple sound to packed arenas

Advertisement

For decades, bhajans were rooted in tradition. They were sung in temples, homes and local gatherings where participation was informal and emotionally direct. Today, that format is being reshaped. Across India, devotional music is increasingly presented with—professional concert lighting and staging, structured and rehearsed musical sets. The transformation has created a hybrid space—part concert, part collective chant. The intent remains devotional, but the experience now carries the energy and aesthetics of a live music festival.

Global rise of kirtan experiences

Advertisement

One of the most influential figures in this evolving landscape is Radhika Das, a London-based kirtan artiste who has brought devotional singing into global concert circuits. When he performed in tricity in November last, around 4,000 people attended, reflecting how bhajan concerts have found strong resonance in the region. His work reframes kirtan for contemporary audiences who may have little exposure to traditional satsangs, presenting it instead as an immersive, emotionally structured live experience. In the region, curated kirtan events and devotional nights are increasingly becoming common. In Amritsar, devotional events frequently integrate bhajan, Sufi and folk traditions, creating hybrid musical evenings that appeal across age groups. Bhajan Clubbing has now emerged as a vibrant community in Ludhiana, proudly calling itself “the coolest way to connect with the divine!”

Digital visibility

Digital culture has amplified visibility for bhajan jamming. Moments from kirtan and bhajan gatherings—crowds chanting in unison, energy rising—circulate widely on social platforms, reframing devotional music as something contemporary and communal. Clips circulating on social media appeared to show the reigning king of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh chanting and dancing at Vantara to Janhvi Kapoor swaying to bhajans, with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan in attendance, making it aspirational.

Within this broader context, the Vantara celebration for Anant Ambani becomes more than a private event. It reflects the movement of bhajan clubbing into elite cultural visibility. When devotional music becomes the centrepiece of a high-profile celebration, it signals a shift in cultural hierarchy—where bhajans are curated experiences positioned within contemporary luxury and lifestyle spaces. What is emerging is not simply a revival but a reinvention of their cultural role. They are moving from temples to ticketed venues, from ritual to experience, from background sound to centre stage!

Star performers

Bhajan concerts/ clubbing is being shaped by a diverse set of performers: