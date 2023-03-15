Bheed' to celebrate SonuSood, other heroes for their humanitarian efforts during the pandemic

The upcoming Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer film Bheed will celebrate the heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic, including actor Sonu Sood, who restored faith in humanity with their efforts.

The actor set an example by arranging for multiple transport buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in different parts of the country amid the nationwide lockdown. The Sonu Sood Foundation kicked-off the Ghar Bhejo campaign that helped 7,50,000 migrants get home and offered meals to 60,000 people.

Bheed, which is completely monochromatic, is the story of hope. The makers wanted to tell the stories of the heroes who made such dark times better for the world. — IANS