‘Bheek/chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai’: Ashneer hits back at ₹900 crore donation demand

A comment about wealth and family planning has pulled Ashneer Grover into a fresh social media storm, this time over how the rich should respond to poverty.

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The row traces back to Madhuri Jain Grover's stint on Lock Upp 2, where she opened up about a personal regret: she and Ashneer had once hoped for a third child but the plan never worked out. It was her broader reasoning that drew fire. Madhuri suggested the "Hum Do Humare Do" norm shouldn't be a blanket rule, claiming wealthy households having more children helps prosperity grow, while poorer families having more children deepens poverty. She pointed to Shah Rukh Khan's family as an example of the former.

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Critics quickly branded the remark elitist. Content creator Nalini Unagar took the argument further, tagging Ashneer directly and proposing that if he truly linked family size to poverty, he should give away his reported ₹900 crore fortune. Her suggestion: split it among 1,800 families at ₹50 lakhs each, then retreat to the Himalayas and take up monkhood.

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Ashneer didn't let it slide. His reply: "Bheek/chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already - itne mein itna hi milega."

The line spread fast, splitting opinion online. Some called it a classic Grover mic-drop; others felt it dodged the real complaint against Madhuri's comments. Unagar wasn't done either, later listing self-made figures like Rajinikanth and Oprah Winfrey to argue that humble origins don't cap anyone's future and that inherited wealth guarantees nothing without genuine capability behind it.