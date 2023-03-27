Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in in Varanasi on Sunday. She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film. Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her dancing and acting videos. —IANS
