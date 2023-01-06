Bholaa wrapped up

The shooting for actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Bholaa has been completed and it is slated to release on March 30 this year.
The makers of the Ajay and Tabu-starrer on Thursday took to Instagram and announced that the film is currently in post-production phase.
“Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date- March 30th in the theatres,’’ Ajay Devgn Fiilms posted on its official Instagram page.
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn Fiilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. Bholaa has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It reportedly tells the story of an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison and gets trapped in serious situations. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...