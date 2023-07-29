Bhumi Pednekar glitters in gold at IndiaCouture Week

Actress Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday dazzled in gold as a showstopper for ace designer Varun Bahl at India Couture Week 2023. She made heads turn in a gold dress, carrying the stunning ensemble with utmost sophistication and grace. Bhumi’s look was accentuated with statement jewellery and floral patchwork on the outfit.

Varun Bahl’s collection ‘Inner Bloom’ celebrated flora and fauna. It showcases embroidery with beautiful 3D flowers that are synonymous with the brand, focussing on young and playful silhouettes that bring a fresh and contemporary feel to the designs in vivid hues.

His collection also includes bridal couture pieces that cater to the contemporary and modern bride. The designs are dreamy, experimental, fun, and edgy, while maintaining a strong emphasis on fine handwork. India Couture Week 2023 began on July 25 and will run till August 2.

Arjun Rampal’s daughter walks the ramp

Actor Arjun Rampal is a proud father as his daughter Myra Rampal walked the ramp at India Couture Week. Arjun shared a video montage of Myra’s pictures and videos from the ramp walk on his Instagram handle. Along with the post, he wrote, “So proud of my little @myrarampal who is currently killing it on the runway @fdciofficial #coutureweek.” — ANI

Janhvi shines

All eyes were on Janhvi Kapoor when she walked the ramp for internationally acclaimed designer Gaurav Gupta on Day 3 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. The diva was dressed in a shiny electric blue lehenga skirt that she paired with a blue blouse. Her long cape added a dramatic yet beautiful touch to her showstopper look. For the glam, she kept her make-up minimal and opted for wet hairstyling. Janhvi presented Gaurav Gupta’s Hiranyagarbha collection. After the fashion gala, Janhvi shared, “We literally had loads of fun today.”