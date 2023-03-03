Bhumi Pednekar to address Women Entrepreneurs at G20

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her socially conscious and progressive efforts towards gender awareness. As she inspires young women with her personal choices and onscreen characters, she is the perfect celebrity to take part in the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP). A collaboration with women entrepreneurs, this platform will facilitate digital transformation and digital inclusion for women-led businesses through various initiatives. The WEP is aligned with G20 goals and Bhumi has highlighted the importance of these global goals consistently on social media.

Bhumi will address the women entrepreneurs attending this event. She says, “Since the pandemic, the loss in human capital has deeply impacted women-led businesses. WEP will bring information, ways to find finance or funding support and help women find partnerships to take forward their entrepreneurial ambitions.” — TMS