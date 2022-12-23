Bhumi Pednekar to ring in the New Year in Mexico

Bhumi Pednekar will be taking a much-deserved break during this holiday season. The actor has had her hands full with seven films on the floors. Bhumi will travel to Mexico with her friends for a fun-filled New Year celebration.

Talking about her line up of films, Bhumi has a mighty slate of films, including Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects.