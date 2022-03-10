Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra

Bhumika Gurung, who is known for playing the lead in TV show Nimki Mukhiya, got married to her boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra at a gurdwara on Tuesday (March 8). The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends. Pictures of their wedding have gone viral. In the photos and videos shared by Bhumika’s fans, the actress is seen dressed in a beige and green-coloured lehenga. Twinning with her, Shekhar is seen in a beige kurta, green pagdi and shawl.
Ahead of the wedding celebrations, the couple also enjoyed haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions. Bhumika Gurung and Shekhar Malhotra met through common friends. The two opened up about dating each other in 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres
Will retain power: CM Channi
EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed
Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut
UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll
Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...