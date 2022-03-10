Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra

Bhumika Gurung, who is known for playing the lead in TV show Nimki Mukhiya, got married to her boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra at a gurdwara on Tuesday (March 8). The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends. Pictures of their wedding have gone viral. In the photos and videos shared by Bhumika’s fans, the actress is seen dressed in a beige and green-coloured lehenga. Twinning with her, Shekhar is seen in a beige kurta, green pagdi and shawl.

Ahead of the wedding celebrations, the couple also enjoyed haldi, mehendi and sangeet functions. Bhumika Gurung and Shekhar Malhotra met through common friends. The two opened up about dating each other in 2019.