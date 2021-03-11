Bhushan Kumar and Guru Randhawa come together for 'Man of the Moon'

Guru Randhawa in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar has dropped a glimpse of his new album Man of the Moon. This dream team that has churned out some record-breaking tracks, including High Rated Gabru, Lahore, Ishare Tere, Naach Meri Rani, Dance Meri Rani and Designer, is all set to enthrall the audiences again with this electrifying album, along with its first video song releasing on August 22, 2022. Comprising seven upbeat tracks, Guru brings in new flavour and sound in this album.

Guru Randhawa

The exciting track-list includes Signs, Fake Love, Tera Ki Khayal, Rona Rona, Fayaah Fayaah, Moon Rise and Black Raat.

Says Guru Randhawa, “I’m very excited about this album because we have such a great line-up of tracks, each very different from the other and I can’t wait to drop them for my fans. It was a pleasure collaborating with Bhushan Kumar on this one because he had some great inputs to give; truly a master of his craft.”