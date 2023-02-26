Bhuvan Bam on working with Srishti Ganguli Rindani in Rafta Rafta

Rafta Rafta, a seven-episodic rom-com series, has been receiving love and appreciation. It is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and directed by Vishal Gupta. The show stars Bhuvam Bham and Srishti Ganguli Rindani, among others.

Bhuvan says, “My involvement in Rafta Rafta was the same like any other project of BB Ki Vines Productions. I love the creative process of scriptwriting, composing music and editing. Being in the room with writers, musicians and editors helps me put my point of view across.”

The actor adds, “Working with Srishti in Rafta Rafta was fun. Our on-screen chemistry looks natural. We both share a similar sense of humour, which made the days on the sets even better. Also, I got an opportunity to work with Atul Srivastava sir and Rakesh Bedi sir. Their mere presence on the sets helped me learn many things. Since we were shooting for Rafta Rafta in a farmhouse in Delhi, we had a massive lawn to ourselves. The entire crew would be looking forward to playing cricket. I don’t think it’ll be wrong to say that we’ve tried shooting in between our busy cricket schedule. Most of our BTS involves cricket matches.”