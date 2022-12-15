Big B gets emotional as ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 nears its end

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, after entertaining viewers and making many fulfil their wishes through the prize money they won on the quiz show, is set to bid adieu to the audiences by this month end. Show host Amitabh Bachchan who turned 80 recently has been the common thread in all the KBC shows, except the third season that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The veteran actor penned an emotional note hinting that KBC will go off air soon.
Big B penned a long note: “The days at KBC are coming to an end and the association brings in withdrawal sentiments...The crew and cast begin to feel the absence of the routine and there is a sense of departure…But hopefully we shall all be together again...soon.”
