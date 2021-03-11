Big B in a cameo

After producing a string of hits in Hindi cinema, producer Anand Pandit is now exploring the regional space with Marathi and Gujarati films and his latest is the family-centric comedy, Fakt Mahilao Mate. The film is directed by Jay Bodas and its highlight will be a cameo by none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Says Anand Pandit, “It is getting tough for me to envision any project without Amit ji, who has been a friend, mentor and guide to me in so many ways over the years. The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in Fakt Mahilao Mate, he instantly said, ‘Yes’. This is the first time that Amit ji will be seen in a Gujarati film.” — TMS