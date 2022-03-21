Big B kick-starts his next project

Amitabh Bachchan often updates his fans on his latest projects and life happenings via his social media handle as well as his personal blog. In a latest post, Big B has shared a photo where one can see him travelling in his private jet. What catches one’s attention are the ‘pinked out’ strands of hair on the Piku star’s forehead.
Elaborating on it, Big B took to his blog and revealed that he was off to shoot for a new film. On his blog, Big B shared, “The pinked out red on the strands be of unwashable condition .. so they be there...many though... do pink their hair - the ladies I notice at times... and they look progressive and strong...I am tempted to put out the look for the film but dare not for fear of reprimand...or fear of ridiculed comment.”
He also revealed that on Sunday he had a meeting with the cast and crew. Big B added that his work would be ‘daunting’ as it would comprise of discussion on story, character, makeup and more.
