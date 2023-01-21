Big B meets soccer greatsin Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

ANI

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently attended the PSG vs Al Nassr match, on Friday, shared a video of him meeting football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo before the match. He took to his Instagram handle and posted memories from his incredible evening at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the video, Amitabh was seen walking on the field and later greeting the players ahead of the match. He shook hands with Ronaldo and Messi. Other players included the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

In the caption, he wrote, “An evening in Riyadh...What an evening...Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together...And yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game... PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ... Incredible.”

During the match, Messi and Ronaldo each scored in an eventful 5-4 Paris Saint-German victory over Saudi All-Star XI.